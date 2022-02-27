The buzz around Kangana Ranaut's hosted reality show 'Lock Upp: Badass Jail Atyaachaari Khel' has taken the internet by storm. The captive reality show has sent shockwaves with its challenging format. Content Czarina Ekta R Kapoor is all set to bring this fearless reality show to Indian audiences to stream on ALTBalaji and MX Player for free, starting 27th February.

With the announcement of the show, everyone has been waiting with bated breath for the contestant's name to reveal. Earlier the makers have announced Poonam Pandey, Nisha Rawal, Babita Phogat, Munawar Faruqui and Karanvir Bohra as the confirmed contestants of the show. While the anticipation around other contestants who'd be locked inside the jail is still on.

Now, according to the sources popular Television actress Sara Khan is all set to be a part of the Kangana Rabut hosted show. Sara Khan became a household name from the show Bidaai. Later she went on to become a part of various reality shows including Bigg Boss 4 and Nach Baliye 5.

‘Lock Upp’ will be hosted by the Queen of Bollywood - Kangana Ranaut. The show involves 16 controversial celebrities locked in jail for months without the amenities that people usually take for granted. The first episode of 'Lock Upp' will be aired tomorrow from 10 PM to 11 PM.

ALTBalaji and MX Player will live stream this show 24x7 on their respective platforms and allow the audiences to interact directly with the contestants.

