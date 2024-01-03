ZEE5 announced the launch of the second season of Sunflower. Created by showrunner Vikas Bahl and directed by Navin Gujral, the show features Sunil Grover in the lead role alongside Ashish Vidyarthi, Ranvir Shorey, Mukul Chaddha and Girish Kulkarni in other prominent roles. The show is a crime comedy and revolves around a middle-class housing society in Mumbai called Sunflower featuring an array of quirky characters.

Sunil Grover starrer Sunflower to return for second season on ZEE5

Picking up right where the first season left off, DG and Tambe find themselves still stranded, relentlessly searching for Mr. Kapoor’s murderer. In the upcoming Season, the cast from Season 1 will reprise their roles: Sunil Grover as Sonu Singh, Mukul Chaddha as Mr Ahuja, Ashish Vidyarthi as Dilip Iyer, Ranvir Shorey as Inspector Digendra, and Girish Kulkarni as Inspector Tambe. This time around, the intrigue deepens with twice the number of suspects including, of course, Sonu who is India’s most loved murder suspect. The viewers will witness Sonu, in his usual fashion, casually keeping them guessing, while the mysteries unfold.

Mr. Manish Kalra, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 India said, "As we begin the new year, we are elated to announce the return of Sunflower, an eagerly awaited series that boasts an incredible fan base for Season 1. Notably, the series has earned its place among IMDb's top 50 web series of all time, solidifying its status as one of the most-watched series on ZEE5. Collaborating with Vikas Bahl has always been an enriching experience, with his track record of delivering exceptional stories. We are confident that the stellar cast, led by the talented Sunil Grover, will once again set the benchmark for crime comedy-drama, offering our audience a fresh and exciting experience."

Nimisha Pandey, Chief Content Officer – Hindi Originals ZEE5 said, “After the resounding success of Sunflower, we at ZEE5 are thrilled to bring to the audience, season 2. The eagerly anticipated new season promises to captivate audiences with a delightful blend of thrill, comedy, and drama, which truly sets this show apart. With a very talented behind-the-screen team, this show has phenomenal talents on screen - Sunil Grover, Ranveer Shorey, Mukul Chaddha, Ashish Vidyarthi, and Girish Kulkarni who have and will continue to entertain us in the upcoming season along with some exciting surprises. The team has done a great job of blending genres and turning the conventional who-dun-it narrative on its head. This season has a lot more to offer along with some unexpected twists and turns. We hope the new season entertains diverse audiences with an engaging experience even more than the first season.”

Showrunner Vikas Bahl expressed, “I am truly humbled by the immense love and support the first season of Sunflower has garnered from fans. Sunil Grover's portrayal of the endearing yet quirky Sonu Singh has resonated with audiences, creating a fan base that is nothing short of phenomenal. With the upcoming second season, our aim is to elevate this suspenseful murder mystery to new heights. Viewers can anticipate more layers, more intrigue, and a deeper exploration of the beloved characters, promising a rollercoaster ride of emotions, laughter, and numerous twists. Fans are in for a treat as we unveil a fresh chapter that not only continues the legacy but also adds a whole new dimension to this intriguing story."

