BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Suniel Shetty claims he is not insecure about Akshay Kumar’s success; admits, “I probably wasn’t focussed when I was working, didn’t pay heed to the scripts”

Bollywood News

Suniel Shetty shared that he is happy in his own mental space

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Suniel Shetty’s pair with Akshay Kumar was one of the highlights of the 1990s and later in films like Waqt Humara Hai, Mohra, Hera Pheri, Dhadkan, etc. In a chat with Bollywood Life, when the actor was asked if he feels insecure, looking at the success Akshay achieved in later years, he said, “I am not insecure. Akshay inspires me. Ajay (Devgn) inspires me. Not necessarily for movies but the idea being (to) stay focussed and you could achieve anything. I probably wasn’t focussed when I was working. Probably I didn’t pay heed to the scripts I was hearing or I believed I was larger-than-life. But that’s a mistake.”

Suniel Shetty claims he is not insecure about Akshay Kumar’s success; admits, “I probably wasn’t focussed when I was working, didn’t pay heed to the scripts”

Suniel added that he still has a lot for which he feels thankful. “Why would I feel the pressure when a 100 million people out there haven’t made it and they want to make it? So, glass half full, half empty. For me, half is good enough. I am very happy in my space; in my mental space.”

Elaborating on this point, he added, “I have a solid family and friends. I don’t know what I have achieved as far as cinema goes. But I know one thing for a fact that there is a lot of goodwill and love and affection that I have and I live of that.”

Suniel recently made his web debut in the MX Player show Dharavi Bank, which also stars Vivek Oberoi.

Also Read: Suniel Shetty claims ‘sushi and Maldives’ photos of stars are alienating them from the audiences; says, “When you start watching something too much, you get tired”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

