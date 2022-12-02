Yash Raj Films has left no stone unturned for their hugely awaited action extravaganza Pathaan. News is just out that in order to make the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer a spectacle of sorts, the makers have shot not in three of four but eight countries, which include, Spain, UAE, Turkey, Russia and Siberia, Italy, France, India and Afghanistan.

“Shah Rukh Khan-starrer is shot in some of the most remote locations of the world,” reveals director Siddharth Anand

While reasoning out the decision, director Siddharth Anand said in a statement, “Locations always play a huge role in my films and they became even more important for Pathaan as we intended to deliver an action spectacle for audiences that they have never seen before. To achieve that scale and variation in visuals we went to 8 countries to shoot the film and its lavish action sequences!”

Siddharth also shared how they planned the whole film accurately. “We were clear that every scene of Pathaan needs to be breath-taking and we meticulously went about planning to achieve this,” said the filmmaker. “I remember the pre-production of Pathaan took close to two years because we wanted to be absolutely sure that we are going to try and raise the bar of action spectacles in India.”

He also revealed that they explored some novel locations to shoot the film. “We have shot in some of the most remote and most exquisite locations in the world that have helped us create a visual experience that is immersive and outlandish,” said Siddharth. “I simply hope that audiences love our effort to create a cinematic milestone when Pathaan releases in theatres on Jan 25.”

Produced by Aditya Chopra’s Yash Raj Films, Pathaan also stars John Abraham and Deepika Padukone in pivotal roles.

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan says nobody would consider him for action movies before Pathaan: ‘Want to do Mission Impossible-ish kind of films’

More Pages: Pathaan Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.