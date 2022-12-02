For the past few days, the comments made by Nadav Lapid during the IFFI 2022 in Goa have been in the news. The Kashmir Files, which was screened in one of the categories of the film festival, was called ‘vulgar’ and ‘propaganda’ by the Israeli filmmaker. His comments didn’t go down well with a certain section of society and received a lot of flak for the same. And now, in a recent media interview, the filmmaker apologized adding that he didn’t mean to disrespect the Kashmir tragedy but it was only his opinion about a movie and not the Kashmir state issues itself.

The Kashmir Files Row: Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid apologizes for his comments; says, “I was not disrespecting the tragedy that happened in Kashmir”

At the closing ceremony of IFFI 2022, Nadav Lapid addressed the uproar that kicked off after his comments on The Kashmir Files. Responding to CNN-News18 about the matter, he said, “I didn't want to insult anyone. My aim was never to insult the people or their relatives, who have suffered. I totally apologize if that's the way they interpreted it." He continued, "But at the same time, whatever I said and I said clearly that for me and my fellow jury members, it was and it is a vulgar propaganda movie that didn't have a place and was inappropriate for such a prestigious competitive section. I can repeat it again and again,"

Furthermore, he went on express his respect and support towards the victims of the Kashmir exodus tragedy adding, “I have enormous respect for the tragedy, victims, survivors and for whoever suffers there. It (my remarks) was not at all about this. I'll repeat these words 10,000 times if I have to say that I was not talking about the political issue, historical equation, or disrespecting the tragedy that happened in Kashmir. I was talking about the movie and that such serious topics deserve, in my opinion, a serious film.”

Directed by Vivek Agnihotri, The Kashmir Files released on March 11, 2022. The film garnered a massive response at the box office owing to its hard hitting content.

Also Read: The Kashmir Files Row: Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid apologizes for his comments; says, “I was not disrespecting the tragedy that happened in Kashmir”

More Pages: The Kashmir Files Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.