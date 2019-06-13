Hrithik Roshan’s sister Sunaina Roshan has been CALLING & APOLOGIZING to Kangana Ranaut, claims Rangoli Chandel

Hrithik Roshan’s sister Sunaina Roshan is going through a troubled time lately. After bashing the reports claiming that she is bipolar and is having mental issues, she also claimed that she has been getting no support from her parents and it is just sad. Kangana Ranaut who was caught up in a web of controversy with Hrithik Roshan is apparently linked to Sunaina as well.

Rangoli Chandel, Kangana’s sister, recently revealed this on Twitter. She wrote, “Hrithik Roshan’s sister Sunaina Roshan has been calling and messaging Kangana and me only to apologise that she didn’t stand up for her when Hrithik framed her as they were friends. When Kangana & Hrithik were close, when Hrithik found out he & his PR tried to prove her a bipolar on a nervous breakdown, poor lady was so hassled with all the public shaming and blaming, day before it was all over the media.”

Hrithik Roshan is mum over this controversy concerning his sister. Hrithik had shared a picture with Sunaina recently and applauded her efforts for losing a lot of weight and adapting a healthy lifestyle. He also had supported her with her divorce. Exact reason for things to have gone downhill for her is yet to be known. Sunaina however requested some space from media because she said she does not want to disclose sensitive information concerning her family.

