Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 13.06.2019 | 4:02 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Bharat Super 30 De De Pyaar De India’s Most Wanted Kabir Singh Student Of The Year 2
follow us on

Hrithik Roshan’s sister Sunaina Roshan has been CALLING & APOLOGIZING to Kangana Ranaut, claims Rangoli Chandel

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Hrithik Roshan’s sister Sunaina Roshan is going through a troubled time lately. After bashing the reports claiming that she is bipolar and is having mental issues, she also claimed that she has been getting no support from her parents and it is just sad. Kangana Ranaut who was caught up in a web of controversy with Hrithik Roshan is apparently linked to Sunaina as well.

Rangoli Chandel, Kangana’s sister, recently revealed this on Twitter. She wrote, “Hrithik Roshan’s sister Sunaina Roshan has been calling and messaging Kangana and me only to apologise that she didn’t stand up for her when Hrithik framed her as they were friends. When Kangana & Hrithik were close, when Hrithik found out he & his PR tried to prove her a bipolar on a nervous breakdown,  poor lady was so hassled with all the public shaming and blaming, day before it was all over the media.”

Hrithik Roshan is mum over this controversy concerning his sister. Hrithik had shared a picture with Sunaina recently and applauded her efforts for losing a lot of weight and adapting a healthy lifestyle. He also had supported her with her divorce. Exact reason for things to have gone downhill for her is yet to be known. Sunaina however requested some space from media because she said she does not want to disclose sensitive information concerning her family.

Also Read: Hrithik Roshan’s sister Sunaina is doing fine but needs to resolve family issues

Tags : , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Zarina Wahab defends husband Aditya…

China Box Office: Hrithik Roshan starrer…

Here’s how Vidya Balan lost the Jayalalitha…

Hrithik Roshan’s sister Sunaina Roshan NOT…

China Box Office: The Hrithik Roshan starrer…

Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff film’s ACTUAL…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Bollywood Latest News
Bollywood Top Photos
New Latest Videos
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification