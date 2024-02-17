The sudden and tragic passing of Suhani Bhatnagar, renowned for her portrayal of young Babita Phogat in the acclaimed Bollywood film Dangal, has sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry. The young actress, aged only 19, succumbed to complications arising from fluid accumulation in her body, leaving her fans and colleagues in disbelief and mourning.

Suhani Bhatnagar, young Babita Phogat in Aamir Khan’s Dangal, passes away at 19

Details surrounding Suhani's untimely demise are still emerging, but initial reports suggest that her health complications stemmed from an unfortunate accident she had experienced. It is reported that Suhani had suffered a leg fracture due to the accident, for which she had been undergoing medical treatment. However, the medications prescribed to her reportedly resulted in adverse side effects, leading to the gradual accumulation of fluid in her body.

Sources indicate that Suhani had been receiving treatment at the renowned All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi, where medical professionals had been endeavouring to address her health challenges and provide the necessary care and support.

The news of Suhani Bhatnagar's passing has left her fans, admirers, and the film fraternity heartbroken and in mourning. Her portrayal of young Babita Phogat in Dangal had captivated audiences.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.