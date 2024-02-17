comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 17.02.2024 | 4:19 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Fighter Yodha Kalki 2898 AD Singham Again Stree 2 Jigra
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Suhani Bhatnagar, young Babita Phogat in Aamir Khan’s Dangal, passes away at 19

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Suhani Bhatnagar, young Babita Phogat in Aamir Khan’s Dangal, passes away at 19

en Bollywood News Suhani Bhatnagar, young Babita Phogat in Aamir Khan’s Dangal, passes away at 19

Suhani Bhatnagar, young actress of Dangal, dies at 19.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

The sudden and tragic passing of Suhani Bhatnagar, renowned for her portrayal of young Babita Phogat in the acclaimed Bollywood film Dangal, has sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry. The young actress, aged only 19, succumbed to complications arising from fluid accumulation in her body, leaving her fans and colleagues in disbelief and mourning.

Suhani Bhatnagar, young Babita Phogat in Aamir Khan’s Dangal, passes away at 19

Suhani Bhatnagar, young Babita Phogat in Aamir Khan’s Dangal, passes away at 19

Details surrounding Suhani's untimely demise are still emerging, but initial reports suggest that her health complications stemmed from an unfortunate accident she had experienced. It is reported that Suhani had suffered a leg fracture due to the accident, for which she had been undergoing medical treatment. However, the medications prescribed to her reportedly resulted in adverse side effects, leading to the gradual accumulation of fluid in her body.

Sources indicate that Suhani had been receiving treatment at the renowned All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi, where medical professionals had been endeavouring to address her health challenges and provide the necessary care and support.

The news of Suhani Bhatnagar's passing has left her fans, admirers, and the film fraternity heartbroken and in mourning. Her portrayal of young Babita Phogat in Dangal had captivated audiences.

More Pages: Dangal Box Office Collection , Dangal Movie Review

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Parineeti Chopra reveals she will be singing…

Kavita Chaudhary, star of classic TV show…

Rohit Saraf and Pashmina Roshan starrer Ishq…

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari launches…

Esha Deol’s mother Hema Malini refrains from…

Sunny Deol starrer Lahore 1947 gets…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us | Grievance Officer
Download App on
Copyright © 2024 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification