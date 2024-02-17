We hear that Vicky Kaushal will be opening up about his relationship with his wife and co-actress Katrina Kaif.

No-filter With Neha, the podcast hosted by Neha Dhupia which sees a host of guests who share their journeys on it, have invited Vicky Kaushal as their next guest on the show. According to recent buzz in the industry, the Sam Bahadur actor is ready to go with #NoFilter for an exclusive and candid conversation with Neha and we hear that the actor will be captivating audiences with insights into his life and also opening up about his relationship with his wife and co-actress Katrina Kaif.

Sam Bahadur actor Vicky Kaushal to be a part of No Filter Neha Season 6

According to a source, it has been revealed that the dynamic Bollywood actor, who recently received lots of love for his remarkable portrayal of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, will soon be shooting for the Season 6 of the popular podcast. The source from the sets revealed, "We are thrilled to welcome Vicky Kaushal to No-filter With Neha. His talent and charisma have captivated audiences worldwide, and we can't wait for our viewers to hear his unfiltered take on life, love, and everything in between."

It is being said that fans of the actor have been eagerly awaiting insights into Vicky Kaushal's journey, his experiences in the film industry, and perhaps even some revelations about his personal life and also to see what secrets will he spill on the show? Furthermore, with a wide variety of films like Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam with Triptii Dimri, Chaava with Rashmika Mandanna, Love & War with Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in the pipeline, these fans are also excited to know what more Kaushal has in store for them in terms of his upcoming ventures.

With a reputation for drawing out the most intriguing and personal stories from its guests, No-filter With Neha has been making waves and its interesting lineup of celebrities for this season include the likes of Kartik Aaryan, Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday, Rashmika Mandanna, among others.

