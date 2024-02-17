comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 17.02.2024 | 2:30 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Fighter Yodha Kalki 2898 AD Singham Again Stree 2 Jigra
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Sam Bahadur actor Vicky Kaushal to be a part of No Filter Neha Season 6

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Sam Bahadur actor Vicky Kaushal to be a part of No Filter Neha Season 6

en Bollywood News Sam Bahadur actor Vicky Kaushal to be a part of No Filter Neha Season 6

We hear that Vicky Kaushal will be opening up about his relationship with his wife and co-actress Katrina Kaif.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

No-filter With Neha, the podcast hosted by Neha Dhupia which sees a host of guests who share their journeys on it, have invited Vicky Kaushal as their next guest on the show. According to recent buzz in the industry, the Sam Bahadur actor is ready to go with #NoFilter for an exclusive and candid conversation with Neha and we hear that the actor will be captivating audiences with insights into his life and also opening up about his relationship with his wife and co-actress Katrina Kaif.

Sam Bahadur actor Vicky Kaushal to be a part of No Filter Neha Season 6

Sam Bahadur actor Vicky Kaushal to be a part of No Filter Neha Season 6

According to a source, it has been revealed that the dynamic Bollywood actor, who recently received lots of love for his remarkable portrayal of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, will soon be shooting for the Season 6 of the popular podcast. The source from the sets revealed, "We are thrilled to welcome Vicky Kaushal to No-filter With Neha. His talent and charisma have captivated audiences worldwide, and we can't wait for our viewers to hear his unfiltered take on life, love, and everything in between."

It is being said that fans of the actor have been eagerly awaiting insights into Vicky Kaushal's journey, his experiences in the film industry, and perhaps even some revelations about his personal life and also to see what secrets will he spill on the show? Furthermore, with a wide variety of films like Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam with Triptii Dimri, Chaava with Rashmika Mandanna, Love & War with Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in the pipeline, these fans are also excited to know what more Kaushal has in store for them in terms of his upcoming ventures.

With a reputation for drawing out the most intriguing and personal stories from its guests, No-filter With Neha has been making waves and its interesting lineup of celebrities for this season include the likes of Kartik Aaryan, Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday, Rashmika Mandanna, among others.

Also Read: Pushpa and Animal actress Rashmika Mandana to grace No Filter Neha Season 6

Tags : , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Parineeti Chopra reveals she will be singing…

Kavita Chaudhary, star of classic TV show…

Rohit Saraf and Pashmina Roshan starrer Ishq…

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari launches…

Esha Deol’s mother Hema Malini refrains from…

Sunny Deol starrer Lahore 1947 gets…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us | Grievance Officer
Download App on
Copyright © 2024 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification