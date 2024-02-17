Ranveer Singh had a significant week as he dropped the viral ad for Bold Care. The sexual wellness company TVC was quirky and informative and it also stood out as it featured Ranveer with none other than adult movie star Johnny Sins. The ad was mostly well-received although some expressed reservations. Meanwhile, around the same time, a chemists’ body demanded the withdrawal of another ad, featuring the actor.

All India Organisation of Chemists and Druggists seeks withdrawal of health supplement ad featuring Ranveer Singh

As per an article in The Economic Times, dated February 13, the All India Organisation of Chemists and Druggists (AIOCD), wants the HealthOK ad to be withdrawn. The ad features Ranveer Singh and as per the article, it indicates that non-vegetarian individuals are healthier.

The strongly-worded letter was sent by AIOCD on February 12 to Rajiv Juneja, managing director of Mankind Pharma, the producers of HealthOk health supplement. It stated that the campaign’s claim that vegetarians are prone to vitamin deficiency is misleading and that it contradicts “widely accepted health benefits of vegetarianism”.

The letter further states that “The content implies that vegetarian individuals are at risk of vitamin deficiency, suggesting that your product can prevent this… Such misleading advertisements backed by celebrities can have severe consequences.” It also opined that vegetarianism has been supported by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and many chief ministers in India and that the HealthOK advertisement attempts to spread an “inaccurate” and “potentially harmful narrative”.

The Economic Times article further states that the AIOCD has urged Rajiv Juneja to withdraw the advertisement, failing which the chemists’ body will have to take legal action under the Consumer Protection Act 1986 and the Sales of Goods Act 1930.

In one of the ad campaigns of HealthOK, Ranveer Singh is seen with Anil Kapoor. Down South, HealthOK has been endorsed by Mahesh Babu and Kichcha Sudeepa, while Parambrata Chatterjee and Abir Chatterjee are the brand ambassadors in Bengal.

