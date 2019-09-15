Actor Rakul Preet Singh joined the list of proud sports team owners as she bought a stake in the Finecab Hyderabad Strikers, of the Tennis Premier League. A joint venture of AITA (All India Tennis Association) and MSLTA (Maharashtra State Lawn Tennis Association), the league aims to promote the young Tennis talents of the country.

Rakul, in a recent statement, expressed her joy over associating with the tournament. She also credited her army background for knowing how important sports is, in all walks of life.



Has she ever tried her hands at Tennis? “Yes, I played as a kid but currently play golf as and when I get time…I played golf at a national level but couldn’t pursue it further as I took up modelling..I’m happy that now with this League I will be a part of Tennis in a big way,” she answered.

The tournament was founded by former national player Kunal Thakkur and actor/entrepreneur Mrunal Jain and has had a successful first edition last year. Men’s and Women’s teams, girls’ and boys’ under-18 teams and wheelchair participants are expected to participate in the upcoming second edition which will kickstart in Mumbai on December 12.

Rakul, although she belongs to Delhi, decided to buy the Hyderabad team since her career in films began in the city. We wish her all the luck in her new entrepreneurship!

