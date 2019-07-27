Street Dancer 3D: Varun Dhawan shoots for 18 hours straight despite fainting on the sets of Remo D’souza’s film

Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor and the team of Street Dancer 3D have finally wrapped up the film after several months of blood, sweat, and tears. The Remo D’souza directorial will be bigger in scale in terms of dance and music. While that is very exciting, many suffered injuries during the shooting.

Varun Dhawan, who has been working non-stop, has been under the weather and reportedly fainted on the sets of Street Dancer 3D. Remo D’souza quickly called the doctor available on the set and the actor was advised to take rest after low blood pressure. The shoot was wrapped for the day. But, Varun did not want the schedule to suffer, so he came on set after getting a day’s rest. Then, he did an 18-hour-long shoot before they wrapped up the film on July 26. He reportedly shot from 1pm on July 25 to 7am on July 26.

Street Dancer 3D is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Lizelle D’Souza and directed by Remo D’Souza. Starring Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Prabhu Dheva & Nora Fatehi, it is set for January 20, 2020 release.

