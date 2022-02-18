Stranger Things 4 is coming! The Emmy Award winning Netflix series is all set for another season rollout on May 27. Also, the season 4 will be twice as long as previous seasons and will be split into two volumes.

On Netflix’s official website, along with the news was an accompanying letter from the creators of the show, The Duffer Brothers, which revealed that the series will conclude with its fifth season.

The synopsis for the season 4 offered by Netflix is, “It’s been six months since the Battle of Starcourt, which brought terror and destruction to Hawkins. Struggling with the aftermath, our group of friends are separated for the first time – and navigating the complexities of high school hasn't made things any easier. In this most vulnerable time, a new and horrifying supernatural threat surfaces, presenting a gruesome mystery that, if solved, might finally put an end to the horrors of the Upside Down”.

In celebration of the return date, Netflix unveiled the official Season 4 key art and four exciting new location posters to represent the four locations featured in this upcoming season.

Since its release in 2016, the global phenomenon Stranger Things has garnered over 65 award wins and 175 award nominations, including those from the Emmys, Golden Globes, Grammys, SAG, DGA, PGA, WGA, BAFTA, a Peabody Award, AFI Program of the Year, the People’s Choice Awards, MTV Movie & TV Awards, Teen Choice Awards, and many others. The three-time Emmy nominee for Best Drama is one of Netflix’s most-watched titles, with Season 3 amassing 582 million view hours ranking as the second most popular English-language series in the Netflix Top 10, and Season 2 accounting for 427 million view hours ranking at #10.

The series stars Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, Noah Schnapp, Gaten Matarazzo. Stranger Things was created by The Duffer Brothers and is produced by Monkey Massacre Productions & 21 Laps Entertainment. The Duffer Brothers serve as executive producers on the series, alongside Shawn Levy and Dan Cohen of 21 Laps Entertainment, and Iain Paterson.

Stranger Things 4 Volume 1 premieres May 27 and Volume 2 premieres July 1.

