comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 18.02.2022 | 9:46 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Gehraiyaan Badhaai Do Pushpa Jersey RRR Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2
follow us on

Kang Ha Neul confirmed as lead in Yrees Die on Their Feet; Son Ye Jin & Youn Yuh Jung in talks to star

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

South Korean actor Kang Ha Neul has been confirmed to star in KBS2’s upcoming drama Trees Die on Their Feet.

Kang Ha Neul confirmed as lead in Yrees Die on Their Feet; Son Ye Jin & Youn Yuh Jung in talks to star

As reported by Korean tabloid Soompi, Kang Ha Neul will be playing Yoo Jae Heon. The character is optimistic, overflowing with self-love and self-esteem despite having grown up in difficult conditions. With his life motto being, “Do what you want to do,” Yoo Jae Heon lives as an unknown theatre actor from a local theatre company. He receives an unexpected request out of the blue from an elderly gentleman to act as someone’s grandson and experiences a big turning point in his life.

Trees Die on Their Feet is about an elderly woman from North Korea who doesn’t have much time left to live and a theatre actor who acts as her grandson in order to fulfill her final wish.

Previously, it was reported that Youn Yuh Jung and Son Ye Jin were also offered roles in the drama. Youn Yuh Jung is in talks to play Ja Geum Soon, a woman born in 1930 in North Korea, and Son Ye Jin has been offered the role of Se Yeon, Ja Geum Soon’s granddaughter who is in charge of Hotel Nakwon.

On the work front, Kang Ha Neul has impressed the audience through the films The Pirates: The Goblin Flag, Midnight Runners and Twenty, as well as the dramas When the Camellia Blooms, Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo, and Heirs. The upcoming drama will helmed by director Yoon Sang Ho of River Where the Moon Rises and written by scriptwriter Jo Sung Geol of Midnight Runners. Since Kang Ha Neul has previously worked with both the director and scriptwriter, viewers are looking forward to their upcoming synergy in the new drama.

After finalizing the cast, Trees Die on Their Feet will begin production.

Also Read: Squid Game star Heo Sung Tae joins Kang Ha Neul in upcoming drama Insider

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

ZEE5 announces its third collaboration with…

Bigg Boss 15 contestants Neha Bhasin,…

Park Ji Hoon confirmed to star in new…

Rakhi Sawant to perform 'Dharavi' dance at…

After Forecasting Love and Weather, Park Min…

Ratsasan remake, starring Akshay Kumar and…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2022 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification