There have been rumours doing the the rounds about Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur's wedding. It was earlier speculated that the couple will be registering their marriage on Valentine’s Day. However, the things haven't been made official yet.

Now, according to a report by a tabloid, the couple will tie the knot in a traditional ceremony in Mumbai today. The report also suggests that the two have always been low-key but never secretive. The wedding pictures will be shared on social media once the ceremony concludes.

For the unversed, Vikrant and Sheetal got engaged in an intimate ceremony back in November 2019 and have been in a steady relationship since 2015.

