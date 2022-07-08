Oscar-nominated actor Steven Yeun will team up again with Oscar-winning filmmaker Bong Joon Ho’s next sci-fi feature which boasts a stellar cast of Robert Pattinson, Naomi Ackie, Mark Ruffalo, and more. The film is based on the novel "Mickey7" by Edward Ashton.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Yeun will join the cast that includes Robert Pattinson, Naomi Ackie, Mark Ruffalo and Toni Collette. The project, which does not yet have a titled, will be based on Mickey7, a novel from author Edward Ashton that was published in February.

Mickey7 is described as Andy Wier’s The Martian meets Blake Crouch’s Dark Matter. It centers on Mickey7, a man on an expedition to colonize the ice world Niflheim. This expendable employee takes jobs too risky for anyone else, and when he dies, he regenerates as a clone with most of his memories intact. When Mickey7 is presumed dead, he returns to the mission’s base only to see that a new clone, Mickey8, has taken his place.

Bong Joon Ho will reportedly write, direct and produce for his production company Offscreen, alongside Kate Street Picture Company’s Dooho Choi and Plan B’s Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner, as part of the latter’s overall deal with Warner Bros. The film reteams Bong and Choi with Brad Pitt’s Plan B following their successful collaboration on the director’s 2017 film Okja.

Meanwhile, Steven Yeun will be starring in the upcoming Jordan Peele-directed thriller Nope, which premieres later this month on July 22, where he co-stars alongside Daniel Kaluuya and Keke Palmer. The actor previously earned an Oscar nomination for his work in Lee Isaac Chung’s Minari.

