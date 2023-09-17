Ever since Star Plus announced that the Star Parivaar Awards would resume after a five-year hiatus, fans have been unable to contain their excitement. The recently held red carpet for the awards night was an extravagant and glittery event that saw the presence of Rupali Ganguly, Pranali Rathod, Sayali Salunkhe, Vijayendra Kumeria, Avinash Mishra, Neha Solanki, and many more artists, who are associated with some of the most popular shows on the channel which includes Anupama, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hain, Titli, among others.

Star Parivaar 2023: Gaurav Khanna aka Anuj recreates a new avatar of Anupama aka ‘Funupama’ on stage

Star Parivaar Awards night also saw varied performances and acts done by the artists of these Star Plus shows. The main highlight of the event was ‘Funupama’. Gaurav Khanna aka Anuj Kapadia, clad in an attire similar to that of Anupama, created some hilarious moments that would surely tickle the funny bones of the audience. The most awaited moment for the audience was when ‘Funupama’ kissed Vanraj; as the bromance between Vanraj and Anuj (Funupama) only received more love from audience when they saw the onscreen rivals turn lovers for the awards evening.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by StarPlus (@starplus)



While Gaurav Khanna aka Anuj Kapadia from the Star Plus show Anupama mimicked Anupama, the Kapadia family and Shah family cheered for their favourite Anuj. This was the very first time that Anuj had donned Anupama's attire and we are sure audiences are going to love their Anuj in this new avatar of Funupama. The evening is also expected to feature a host of performances from MaAn, AbhiRa, and some more onscreen couples who will be setting the stage on fire.

Fans of MaAn will be surely awaiting to see the Funupama magic on their television screens. Star Parivaar Awards is expected to air on Star Plus on October 1 at 7pm. As for Anupama, the show airs on the channel from Monday to Sunday at 10 pm.

Also Read: Anupama, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si cast to come together for a musical mehfil night; deets inside

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.