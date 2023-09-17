On the first anniversary of the legendary choreographer Saroj Khan's passing on July 3, 2020, Bhushan Kumar announced a biopic detailing her remarkable life. This forthcoming biographical film will be produced by T-Series. Saroj Khan, who had dedicated nearly four decades to the art of dance and choreography, passed away due to a heart attack. While specific narrative details of the biopic remain in the early stages of development, there have been reports suggesting that Madhuri Dixit is under consideration to portray the iconic Saroj Khan.

Madhuri Dixit in discussion with Hansal Mehta for role in Saroj Khan biopic: Report

Regarding the biopic, an insider told Hindustan Times, “Writing is still at a very nascent stage and hence nothing concrete has come out. However, the makers are trying to have a series of actors to play Saroj ji in different phases of her life. For example, one girl will play Saroj ji in her younger days, while the other one will play her older version. And Madhuri is being considered for one of these roles.”

The source also highlighted the extensive scope of the biopic, saying, “There are many things to show through the biopic as Khan’s life was full of highs and lows. And that’s why the writers are still deciding which angle to choose to show the story.”

According to reports, “6 months ago, there were talks about Madhuri Dixit being the central character. She was also approached for the same. And she is an ideal choice because Madhuri ka career define karne me Saroj Khan ka bahut bada haath raha hai. Most of her popular songs - from Dhakk Dhakk to Ek Do Teen - were all hits courtesy Saroj Khan. Even Madhuri always ensured that Saroj Khan choreographs her. Moreover, both of them shared a very close bond and understanding. It was easier for her to communicate with Madhuri.”

Upon reaching out to Khan's daughter Sukaina, she conveyed to HT that they have not yet settled on a definitive name. “They haven’t decided anything. The team has told me that as soon as they will shortlist the actors, they will come and have a word with the family. And it’s going to be a tough task to cast the right actors. I don’t think they have set their mind on one person,” she shared.

Sukaina added, “You cannot show one person playing her on screen and showing all that she has gone through. We are talking about a 10-year-old who joined the industry, a 17 year old who started working as an assistant choreographer and a legend who was at the peak of her career at a young age of 35-40. We need at least three people who play three different roles and show mom's journey. I would like Madhuri ma’am to be part of it, but she can probably show the latter stages of mom’s life. For other two characters, we would need other actors. That’s how I want her biopic to be.”

Sukaina also said, “I have been very clear that I do not want to get into the casting process because it’s their job. I am just happy that they have decided to put out the story of a legend like her, who has done exceptionally well not just as a professional but also as a mother, a daughter and a grandmother,” she shares.

As the script of the Saroj Khan biopic continues to evolve, fans and cinephiles eagerly anticipate the unveiling of this cinematic tribute to the dance maestro. The film is expected to capture the essence of Saroj Khan's remarkable journey and her profound influence on the world of dance and Bollywood.

Also Read: Madhuri Dixit shines at Beyonce’s Renaissance tour in California with husband Shriram Nene; see post

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.