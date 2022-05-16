comscore

SS Rajamouli’s RRR (Hindi) to stream on Netflix from June 2

Bollywood News
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

SS Rajamouli's RRR which created havoc at the box office across the globe is all set for its digital release. The Hindi version of RRR will start streaming on Netflix from June 2. The film, directed by SS Rajamouli and produced by D. V. V. Danayya of DVV Entertainment, featuring Jr. NTR, Ram Charan & Alia Bhatt in the lead characters, had its worldwide theatrical release on March 25, 2022. The film went on to become a national rage and a milestone in the southern entertainment industry.

While the Hindi version will be available to stream on Netflix from June 2, the Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, and Kannada version with English subtitles will be available on ZEE5 starting May 20.

RRR- Rise Roar Revolt is based on the journey of two legendary revolutionaries depicting fire and water far away from their homeland. The superlative performance by Young Tiger Jr NTR and Mega Star Ram Charan has captivated audiences’ minds across geographies making it a landmark movie in Indian film industry.

This is SS Rajamouli's first film after the massive success of the Baahubali franchise. Baahubali 2 was released in 2017. Ever since the filmmaker has been working on RRR. The story of the film is KV Vijayendra Prasad who also wrote Baahubali 1&2.

