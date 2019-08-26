Andhadhun director Sriram Raghavan has found his next film and it is a biopic on youngest Param Vir Chakra recipient Arun Khetarpal. The filmmaker recently revealed that it is a very challenging film for him. He also said that Ekkis is a working title.

Dinesh Vijan will be producing the film. Sriram Raghavan revealed that he found it interesting when he heard the script. It is set in the 1970s. They have completed the script and doing rewrite now. The filmmaker further said that since it is something new and not in his zone, he is doing it because he liked the script. He revealed that they have enough people from the military on board. With real-life stories, one can’t go wrong one bit and that’s what the director is making sure.

Speculations are rife that Saif Ali Khan has been approached for the lead role. But, Raghavan says that they are yet to finalize the cast.

