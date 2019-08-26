There’s no doubt that a teaser and trailer can many times enhance or destroy the chances of a film’s box office success. Just recently, we saw how Mission Mangal, which already seemed exciting, got the extra boost thanks to its well-cut teaser and trailers. One of the chief reasons why it took a record opening, besides the cast and Independence Day, were also its promos. In this regard, the buzz for War is on another level. Since the film was launched and it was promoted as a film where it’s lead actors Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff will be fighting each other, there has been considerable curiosity. The teaser dropped on July 14 and immediately the film became quite ‘garam’, as it’s often referred in trade circles. The film looked slick and grand. The action scenes matched global standards and both the leading actors seem to be in great form.

It’s been more than 40 days since the teaser was out and many among the trade, industry and aam junta have been wondering when the full-fledged theatrical trailer of War will be out. The wait is now about to get over for the trailer of this Siddharth Anand directorial will be launched tomorrow itself! Says a source close to the project, “The producers, Yash Raj Films, will be posting the trailer online tomorrow, that is, on August 27. The duration of this trailer is 150 seconds and is quite thrilling. The teaser gave an idea of the film’s setting and visuals. Through the trailer, viewers will come to know a bit about the storyline and the dynamics between the characters of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff. Even Vaani Kapoor features in the film and is quite sizzling in the trailer.”

With the trailer, the buzz for War is expected to reach sky-high, with many already predicting a record-opening for this action flick which releases on a National Holiday, October 2. The source signs off by saying, “The trailer will surely work with the audiences. The craze that it will generate will further motivate Yash Raj Films to ask for terms that they want cinema halls to adhere.”

