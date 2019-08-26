Bollywood Hungama
Sanjay Kapoor talks about working with Sonam Kapoor on The Zoya Factor

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Actor Sanjay Kapoor, who was last seen in the film Mission Mangal, will next be seen in The Zoya Factor. The actor will be playing his real-life niece Sonam Kapoor’s father in the film. In Mission Mangal, though the actor had a small role as Vidya Balan’s character’s husband, he received much praise for his role. Now, he is all set to be seen as Sonam Kapoor’s father in the forthcoming film The Zoya Factor which has Dulquer Salman as the male lead.

During an interview, Sanjay Kapoor spoke about how it was working with Sonam. He said that it was lovely working with her and that his bond with her became stronger after the film.

Sanjay shares a warm and affectionate relationship with Sonam. The actor said that all his scenes were with Sonam and they would end up spending up to 14 hours a day on the sets. During this period, he said that he got to know her well as earlier they would meet only during festivals like Rakhi and Diwali.

Besides, the Zoya Akhtar directorial, the actor will soon be seen in a 10-episode digital web series in which he will be playing the lead role.

Also Read: Harshvardhan Kapoor to work with sisters Sonam Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor

