Last Updated 17.03.2021 | 11:59 AM IST

Sridevi’s daughter Khushi Kapoor returns to LA to complete her film schooling

Bollywood News
BySubhash K. Jha

Boney Kapoor and Sridevi’s younger daughter Khushi Kapoor is getting ready for her Bollywood debut in the next two years. Unlike her mom and sister Janhvi, Khushi has decided to be a trained actor.

Sridevi's daughter Khushi Kapoor returns to LA to complete her film schooling

Says her proud father Boney Kapoor, “Khushi finished a course in cinema in Los Angeles before the lockdown. During the lockdown, she was here with us in Mumbai. Now, she has gone back again to LA to do another cinema course.”

Boney is all for a career in acting for Khushi. “Let her comeback and she will be ready to start her career. Being the youngest of my children, I’m especially protective of Khushi, though I love all my four children equally.”

Also Read: Boney Kapoor & Khushi Kapoor to join birthday girl Janhvi Kapoor in Patiala

