Last Updated 17.03.2021 | 11:46 AM IST

Vir Das joins Judd Apatow’s mega directorial project The Bubble for Netflix

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Vir Das is sure going places, after his impressive stint in Whiskey Cavalier. The actor is now been roped in for a key part in Judd Apatow’s next directorial, The Bubble. Apatow is a comedy genre genius having given stellar films including his directorial Knocked Up, 40-Year-Old Virgin, Trainwreck and has also produced films and series including Girls, Anchorman, The Big Sick, Begin Again, Superbad, Pineapple Express, and many others.

Vir Das joins Judd Apatow’s mega directorial project The Bubble for Netflix

Das is part of a mega cast in Apatow’s directorial which he is also producing. The show boasts of a huge comedy cast including Karen Gillan, Iris Apatow, Fred Armisen, Maria Bakalova, David Duchovny, Keegan-Michael Key, Leslie Mann, Pedro Pascal, and Peter Serafinowicz.

The feature is a comedy about a group of actors and actresses stuck inside a pandemic bubble inside a hotel and are attempting to finish a studio franchise film.

Confirming the news, and speaking of his excitement, Das said, “I have been shooting for this for a bit now and I’m very excited to be part of this mega comedy project. Everyone on this cast is immensely funny and we're making something special”.

ALSO READ: Vir Das on his new show Inside Out

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

