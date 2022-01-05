American singer-songwriter Jason Derulo got into a fight outside of a nightclub at the ARIA Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas. Police were called to the hotel in the early hours of January 4 after Derulo allegedly got into a fist fight with two people.

The physical altercation broke out in the early morning when Derulo "committed a battery against two individuals," a spokesperson for the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department tells E! News. Police were called to the scene around 2:22 a.m. local time, according to the spokesperson, though responding officers did not take a report "due to the victims not wanting to prosecute."

According to the reports, Derulo was heading down an escalator outside of the JEWEL Nightclub when a man who was standing in line yelled something to the 32-year-old singer. Derulo lunged passed a roped queue into the crowd after a man off-camera called out: "Hey, Usher! F--k you, bitch!" The footage then showed Derulo in a scuffle as security guards tried to pull him away. Derulo appeared to punch a man at one point in a clip.

Derulo was led away in handcuffs and was escorted away with his hands behind his back. However, the 'Whatchu Say' artist was not arrested or cited in the incident because the victims did not want to press charges.

The fight comes seven months after Jason Derulo became a dad and welcomed a son named Jason King with influencer Jena Frumes. Though the couple, who met at the gym prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, announced their breakup in September, they have continued to remain close as they co-parent their child together.

