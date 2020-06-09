The highly anticipated sequel of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse has begun the production of the animated film. The film, that released in 2018, was highly applauded and won numerous awards including Best Animated Feature at the 91st Academy Awards, 46th Annie Awards, and 76th Golden Globe Awards.

Now, the production of the sequel has begun. Animator Nick Kondo took to Twitter to share his excitement and shared a gif and wrote, "first day on the job!"

While everything is kept under wraps, it is being reported that the sequel will focus more on the story Miles and Gwen Stacy. The after-credits scene also featured Miguel O'Hara, Spider-Man 2099. So, he will also play an important part in the sequel.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse was directed by Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, and Rodney Rothman from a screenplay by Phil Lord and Rothman, and a story by Lord. It stars Shameik Moore as Miles Morales / Spider-Man, alongside the voices of Jake Johnson, Hailee Steinfeld, Mahershala Ali, Brian Tyree Henry, Lily Tomlin, Luna Lauren Velez, John Mulaney, Kimiko Glenn, Nicolas Cage, and Liev Schreiber.

The story is set in the shared multiverse called the "Spider-Verse" as Miles Morales becomes the new Spider-Man and joins other Spider-People from various dimensions to team up to save New York City from Kingpin.

