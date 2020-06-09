Bollywood Hungama

Shehnaaz Gill’s father Santokh Singh Gill posts pictures hinting that he is free of the rape charges

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Around a couple of weeks ago, there were reports of Shehnaaz Gill’s father, Santokh Singh Gill was accused of raping a woman at gunpoint. However, after speaking to a Punjabi news channel, he cleared his stance but that did not stop it from being a big controversy. The Bigg Boss 13 finalist, Shehnaaz Gill remained unavailable for comment but however, her brother spoke about it and said that the woman was trying to defame his father.

Shehnaaz Gill’s father Santokh Singh Gill says he’s free of the rape charges

Santokh Singh Gill took to his Instagram to share a selfie showing off a victory sign with the caption, “Thoda time Laga lekin sichai Ki Jeet Hui thank you guys”. Posting another picture with his wife, he captioned it as, “Jinko mere upar Vishwas tha Ke Main Nirdosh Hoon Unka thank you”. The man has apparently been cleared of all charges and has a reason to celebrate.

Take a look at both the pictures that he posted.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Thoda time Laga lekin sichai Ki Jeet Hui thank you guys

A post shared by SANTOKH SINGH SUKH (@santokhsukh1) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Jinko mere upar Vishwas tha Ke Main Nirdosh Hoon Unka thank you

A post shared by SANTOKH SINGH SUKH (@santokhsukh1) on

Also Read: Shehnaaz Gill’s father, Santokh Singh Gill, clears air around the allegations of rape against him

