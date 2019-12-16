Bollywood Hungama

Sooryavanshi: Neena Gupta exists the film after few weeks of shooting

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Earlier this year, Neena Gupta was excited to shoot for Sooryavanshi. The actress was essaying the role of Akshay Kumar‘s mother in the film. But, it seems like director Rohit Shetty and Neena Gupta parted ways since the role didn’t fit the storyline.

Sooryavanshi: Neena Gupta exists the film after few weeks of shooting

Neena Gupta shot for a few days but when Rohit Shetty realized her part didn’t fit into the larger narrative, she was informed that her character would be etched out. As the story revolves around Akshay and Katrina’s characters, Neena understood Rohit’s dilemma and bowed out of the film. But there’s no bad blood between her and the director. She even quipped that Rohit will have to compensate by offering her the role in his next.

Neena Gupta, meanwhile, will be starring in Ayushmann Khurrana‘s Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. It is scheduled to release on February 21, 2019.

ALSO READ: SCOOP: Is ROHIT SHETTY planning to CHANGE the title of AKSHAY KUMAR & KATRINA KAIF starrer SOORYAVANSHI to VEER SURYAVANSHI?

More Pages: Sooryavanshi Box Office Collection

