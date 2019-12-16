Bollywood Hungama

Payal Rohatgi detained by Rajasthan police for posting objectionable content on Nehru – Gandhi family on social media

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

The Rajasthan Police on Sunday morning detained actress Payal Rohatgi from her Ahmedabad residence for posting objectionable content on Nehru – Gandhi family on social media. “I am arrested by @PoliceRajasthan for making a video on #MotilalNehru which I made from taking information from @google. Freedom of Speech is a joke @PMOIndia @HMOIndia,” she wrote in her tweet.

State Youth Congress general secretary and a resident of Bundi, Charmesh Sharma, had filed a complaint against the actress and submitted the content which was offensive. A case was registered after this. As per her social media, the objectionable content was published on September 6 and 21. The police said the actress wasn’t cooperating when the formal investigation was been conducted. Hence, they had to detain her.

Charmesh Sharma, in his complaint, has alleged that the actress has shared the content which is objectionable and tarnished the image of the country, disgraced a woman’s character, tarnished the country’s image.

Payal Rohatgi was booked under the IT Act on October 10 by the Bundi police for the objectionable content posted against Motilal Nehru, Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi and other members of the family. She applied for bail on Thursday and the hearing will take place on Monday.

