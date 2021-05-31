Come praise or flak, Sonu Sood continues to work relentlessly for the Covid- 19 affected. Sonu’s restless attention has now shifted to those children whose parents have succumbed to the pandemic.

In an exclusive conversation, Sonu says, “I am aware of the growing situation. It is serious. I am in touch with those families, those children who have lost their parents. I had also made a request to the state governments to make the education of Covid orphans free and also to provide some kind of regular pension for those families which have lost their earning members. I am glad it's happening.”

Sonu is happy to note that the State governments have reacted quickly to the crisis. “11-12 states have already announced free education for kids, and some pension. But I think much more needs to be done in this matter. Efforts to help Covid orphans need to be more consolidated. We need to find a more permanent financial solution to the crisis. Compensation and pension should go to not only to children in government schools but also in private schools. Orphaned children are equally vulnerable in every situation. Why look at only children in government schools?”

Sonu is working on solving this government-versus-private situation. “A strict law should make it mandatory to give equal attention and compensation to children in all schools. We are trying to gather data on all the kids who are thus affected, and we are trying to do our best for them.”

Also, Sonu feels more help is needed on the civilian-individual level. “Every family who can afford it should consider adopting one such Covid orphan.”

