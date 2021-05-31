It seems like Zoya Akhtar has finalised her cast for her next production. A few months ago, it was reported that Ananya Panday was roped in to star in Akhtar's next venture. While not much is known about the genre or the characters, the filmmaker has found her male leads in Gully Boy star Siddhant Chaturvedi and The White Tiger fame Adarsh Gourav.

Both the actors have been breakout stars in their respective movies. While Chaturvedi has worked with Zoya in Gully Boy, Ananya and Adarsh will work for the first time. According to a tabloid, the actors have agreed to star in the film and the makers are currently working out the paperwork. While they plan to take the film on floors this year itself, it all depends on the COVID-19 situation.

Meanwhile, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday are also starring in Shakun Batra's next alongside Deepika Padukone. It is being bankrolled by Dharma Productions.

