Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif test negative for COVID-19

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

With the surge in the COVID-19 cases, actors Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif had announced that they tested positive for the novel coronavirus, earlier this month. Both the actors took to their respective social media platforms to inform their fans and revealed that they are under home quarantine. Now, it is confirmed that Vicky and Katrina's reports have come negative.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif test negative for COVID-19

Vicky Kaushal, on Friday, April 16, took to his Instagram story to inform, “Tested negative today. Thank You for your lovely wishes and messages. My prayers for all who are recovering. Stay safe.”

Katrina Kaif, on Saturday, April 17, shared a no-makeup picture and wrote, "negative ????( everyone who checked up on me thank u , it was really sweet felt a lot of love.)."

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

ALSO READ: Vicky Kaushal steals the show in all green blazer set on the cover of Peacock magazine

