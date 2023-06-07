comscore

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke success meet: Laxman Utekar SLAMS the belief that Vicky Kaushal-Sara Ali Khan starrer worked due to buy-one-get-one-ticket free offer: "Agar aap sade hue tamatar free mein bechoge, toh kutta bhi lega kya?"

By Fenil Seta

The Vicky Kaushal-Sara Ali Khan starrer Zara Hatke Zara Bachke has become a surprise success at the box office. While some of the biggest films fell like a pack of cards in today’s day and age, this moderately-budgeted film has crossed the Rs. 30 crores mark in five days and if all goes well, will have a lifetime of more than Rs. 50 crores. The makers adopted a unique strategy of offering one ticket free on every ticket, provided the ticket was booked on the ticketing app BookMyShow. The offer did play a role in attracting audiences though one can’t deny that the film’s trailers, content and music also played a role in enhancing hype for the movie.

A success press conference of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke was held today where director Laxman Utkar spoke about the challenges in releasing the film at short notice. He also slammed the belief that the comedy drama worked solely due to the BookMyShow offer.

Laxman Utekar said, “15 days ago, I got a call from Dino sir (producer Dinesh Vijan) asking, ‘Sir, copy ready ho jaayegi?’. I said, ‘Ho jaayegi’. He asked, ‘Kitne din mein?’. When I replied, ’10 din mein’, he asked, ‘8 din mein ho jaayegi?’! I said, ‘Woh bhi ho jaayega’.”

He further said, “Film acchi bana sakte hai. Main bana leta hoon, waise! But to get the film to the audience is a task in itself. The industry was saying, ’15 din mein kaise hoga’, ‘unko toh date mil gayi’Sab chup ho gaye. Thank you Dino sir kyunki aapne theatre ke darwaze khule kar diye. It was said that only films with a large canvas will work. But you proved that a film with good content can also score in cinemas.”

He then thundered, “Saare log chup hai industry meinKisi ko pata hi nahin ki kya ho raha haiKuch log bol rahe hai, ‘1 pe 1 free diya isliye film chal rahi hai’Arre bhai, agar sade hue tamatar aap bechoge aur bologe ki ek kilo pe aadha kilo free haitoh kutta bhi lega kya?’ Jab maal accha ho, toh free nahin bhi doge, toh bhi log lenge. Accha paani peene log kuve ke paas aate hai. Lekin paani mein gand ho toh kaun piyega?”

Also present at the event were Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan and producer Dinesh Vijan.

Also Read: Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal’s hilarious rendition of ‘Phir Aur Kya Chahiye’ will leave you in splits! Watch

