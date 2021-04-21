Actor-philanthropist Sonu Sood who is currently in quarantine after being detected Covid positive, says he is in a terrific frame of mind. Sharing the mantra for beating Covid he says, “I’d like to tell everyone that you have to look after yourself if you are Covid Positive like I am. Because no one else can take care of you. This is the most frightening thing about Covid. It isolates you completely.”

So how does one go through this tough phase? “To really conquer Covid you have to remain self-motivated for as long as you are in quarantine. You have to remain super-charged and never allow yourself to feel low at any point. Focus on getting over Covid, and while that happens do as much work as you can from your home.”

Sonu says he has never felt more motivated. “While I am isolated I am working harder than I was earlier. I am constantly on the phone monitoring all my projects ensuring that my vaccine campaign doesn’t lose momentum.”

Sonu is ensuring that all possible for Covid victims is provided while he is off the road. “Whether it is oxygen or hospital beds, I am ensuring these basic needs are looked into. I could spend my time alone watching films and sleeping. And I see nothing wrong with that. Do what makes you happy. I am happy staying connected with those who need my help.”

Final words of advice: “I’d like to tell everyone to take the medicines if infected, to take all precautions. But above all, stay motivated during the period of isolation. It will help you recover faster.”

