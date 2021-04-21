Filmmaker Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari had initially announced her debut novel "Mapping Love" by sharing a teaser on social media. She has now put her novel on hold, owing to the unprecedented pandemic situation. The novel, which was earlier set to release on 21st May has been put on hold for the time being.

Taking to her social media, the filmmaker put out her official statement. Ashwiny had shared announced the book with a beautiful teaser, to rightfully capture the essence of the book.

The statement read, "Celebrating the words I have written in the fragrance of a book store. The joy of opening a just arrived box with a beautiful book inside that has a story to say. Like my movies, I dreamt of a similar togetherness. Of reading chapters amongst book lovers and making all of you a part of my happiness. But my journey of life keeps surprising us and in these trying times I don't feel right to release my debut novel, 'Mapping Love' on 21st May, 2021 when there are so many humans affected by this treacherous virus. I have decided to wait as time heals to see bright faces on a normal day and we rejoice the love for all beautiful forms of art once again. Sending love to each and every one. Take care of yourselves and your young ones."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari (@ashwinyiyertiwari)

The teaser of the novel was released by Rupa Publications on their social media, they captioned it "We are thrilled to share that we will be publishing award-winning, critically acclaimed director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s debut novel, ‘Mapping Love’, in May 2021. Set in the breathtaking jungles of India, this enthralling story with intertwining tales will tug your heart. An artist, writer, and filmmaker, her films ‘Nil Battey Sannata’, ‘Bareilly Ki Barfi’, ‘Ghar ki Murgi’, Panga’ are entertaining as well as thought-provoking."

Ashwiny had been working on the book for quite some time now and wanted to release it at a time when the situation is better, and happier around.

The filmmaker is also set to debut in the OTT space, with her debut OTT project, Faadu.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.