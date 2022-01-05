comscore

Ranvir Shorey’s son tests negative for COVID-19, says ‘we are finally free again’

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

Actor Ranvir Shorey on Tuesday said his 10-year-old son Haroon has tested negative for COVID-19, a week after contracting the novel coronavirus. The actor, who shares his son with his former wife-actor Konkona Sensharma, shared the update on Instagram.

Ranvir Shorey's son tests negative for COVID-19, says 'we are finally free again'

“As was the case with me, my son has tested negative about a week later. It’s been an ordeal, but we are finally free again! Thanks to everyone for their good wishes,” the actor wrote in the post.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ranvir Shorey (@ranvirshorey)

Actor Ranvir Shorey had confirmed that his son Haroon tested positive for COVID-19 when Shorey and their son took an RT-PCR test on their way back to the city from Goa.

Ranvir Shorey and Konkana Sen Sharma started dating in 2007 and married three years later in 2010. They filed for divorce in 2020 but have been separated since 2015. Ranvir was last seen in Lootcase.

ALSO READ: Ranvir Shorey reveals he was hounded out of his hotel room after he tweeted about his son testing positive for COVID-19

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

