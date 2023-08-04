Cult.fit, India’s today announced Ranveer Singh as its brand ambassador. The association between cult.fit and Ranveer Singh marks a significant milestone in the fitness industry, promising to excite and motivate millions of Indians to start their fitness journey. As part of the collaboration, cult.fit plans to leverage the actor’s infectious, one-of-a-kind social energy and commitment to a healthy and fit routine in a series of fitness initiatives and campaigns.

Ranveer Singh onboard as the brand ambassador for health and fitness brand Cult.Fit

While recent studies have shown that only a small fraction of the Indian population engages in fitness activities, there is growing awareness on the need and benefits of an active lifestyle post-pandemic. Cult.fit has consistently worked towards raising awareness, encouraging participation and providing access to a range of fitness and sports solutions, while making fitness easy, exciting and inclusive. The strategic association with Ranveer is envisioned to highlight how fitness can be fun and engaging, and to motivate more people across the country to get active.

“Ranveer Singh is known for his sportive spirit, unparalleled energy and passion for fitness, all of which perfectly align with the thinking and vision of our brand. Through this association we aim to amplify cult.fit’s message to reach a wider audience while making fitness more accessible and enjoyable for everyone. Given his ability to connect with people organically, we believe that Ranveer is the ideal fit for cult.fit.” said Naresh Krishnaswamy, Head, cult.fit.

Ranveer Singh takes on the role of cult.fit’s Motivator In Chief, as he cheekily busts clichéd routes to motivate people to participate in fitness activities. Going beyond the conventional role of brand ambassadorship, Ranveer’s engagement transcends pure play brand engagement, to be an omnipresent champion for fitness in his inimitable style, driving people to enjoy their workouts. His commitment to the association is highlighted by the fact that he has also become a shareholder in Curefit.

As part of this collaboration, Ranveer Singh will feature in a series of innovative formats across the brand’s on-ground and digital assets, such as the cult.fit app, centers and social media to encourage Indians to prioritise their fitness. Cult.fit will leverage Ranveer's mass appeal to create awareness about the importance of an active lifestyle and the benefits of choosing cult.fit as a trusted partner on this transformative journey.

Speaking about his collaboration with cult.fit Ranveer Singh said, “I am delighted to be associated with cult.fit, as a brand ambassador and shareholder, as we strive towards breaking stereotypes around fitness and making it more accessible to all. I strongly believe in the power of physical well-being, which is all about being fit beyond mere aesthetics. Fitness has been an integral part of my routine. As Motivator in Chief at cult.fit, I look forward to encouraging more people to shift towards an active and healthy lifestyle and embark on their own fitness journeys.”

