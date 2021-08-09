Actress Sonam Kapoor Ahuja was been away from Bollywood as well as her family for a very long. It was recently only when she arrived at Bombay after almost a year to meet her family. The actress resides in Nothing Hill London with her husband and business tycoon Anand Ahuja (Founder of label Bhanee).

The actress in conversation with magazine Vogue opened about and revealed that she will be taking the 'Life in the UK Test'. The test is conducted by the UK government for the ones who seek permanent British citizenship in the United Kingdom. As she will be taking her Life in the UK Test, she says "I have been studying for a week", with a laugh. In short, there's a lot to process and more time than usual in which to do it.

Sonam is now fully vaccinated and had contradicted COVID-19 in December and says, "I was asymptomatic thank god". She was due to go on set for her latest film Blind, which she also described as "an incredible experience" and -one of the toughest shoots I've ever done."

