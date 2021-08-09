Veteran actor Anupam Shyam who is popularly known for playing the role of Thakur Sajjan Singh in the show Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya 2 passed away today. The actor was in the Intensive Care Unit for a few days after he was hospitalized for kidney-related issues. He was put on a ventilator for a couple of days before he succumbed to multiple organ failure.

Anupam Shyam was hospitalised last year in March after he developed serious kidney issues. His family had also appealed for monetary help back then as they were struggling to pay the hospital bills. Post recovery he had to undergo dialysis on a regular basis. He had got back to work when Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya season 2 was launched in 2021. Reportedly, he took up the role in season 2 despite his fragile heath as he did not want to let down his fans who loved his character.

Anupam Shyam started his acting career in 1993 and has been a part of Bollywood movies like Dastak, Dil Se…, Lagaan, Golmaal, and Munna Michael. Apart from Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya, he has also done shows like Rishtey, Doli Armaano Ki, Krishna Chali London and Hum Ne Li Hai- Shapath.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

