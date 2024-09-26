Actress Sonam Kapoor continues her association with the MAMI Mumbai Film Festival for their one-of-a-kind options market – Word To Screen. The Word to Screen market is a unique platform where publishers and the literary community engage directly with filmmakers/creators to option stories for films, TV, and digital mediums.

Sonam Kapoor’s keen interest in books and sharp instinct for a great story, as reflected in her choice of cinema, make her the perfect champion for Word to Screen, aimed at exploring the fascinating intersection between books and the silver screen.

Commenting on her association with Word to Screen, Sonam Kapoor said, "As an actor, I have always believed that a film is only as good as its script. It is imperative to encourage writers and publishers through an ecosystem like Word to Screen where they can ideate and collaborate with filmmakers who can bring their vision to screen most authentically and dynamically. As an avid reader, I am often drawn to roles that have been adapted from books."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MAMI Mumbai Film Festival (@mumbaifilmfestival)

She further added, "Such characters also bring a depth that is important to their evolution from paper to screen. Word to Screen is my attempt to give back to the art I love so much. It's a pleasure to continue my association with MAMI's Word to Screen and help enable and empower some truly engaging narratives on screen."

