: BigCash, one of India’s fastest-growing real money gaming platforms, proudly announces its collaboration with acclaimed Bollywood actor Mr. Nawazuddin Siddiqui as its new celebrity brand endorser. Known for his authentic persona and relentless drive, Siddiqui embodies the spirit of BigCash’s latest campaign, ‘Bade Kaam Ka Khel.’

Nawazuddin Siddiqui becomes brand ambassador of BigCash

The ‘Bade Kaam Ka Khel’ campaign, currently live across TV, radio, social media, and digital platforms nationwide, taps into the aspirations of everyday Indians. With Mr. Nawazuddin Siddiqui leading the way, the campaign is about more than just playing games—it's about using strategy, sharpening skills, and seizing opportunities to win in a safe and secure gaming environment.

Commenting on this significant partnership, Ankur Singh, CEO of BigCash, said, “Mr. Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s journey from humble beginnings to becoming a national icon is a story that resonates deeply with the millions of players on our platform. His authenticity and relatability, especially with audiences from India's heartland, make him the perfect ambassador for BigCash. We’re excited to have him represent our brand as we continue to grow and deliver an unparalleled gaming experience.”

Through this nationwide campaign, BigCash aims to connect with millions of gamers across the country, particularly in emerging regions, reinforcing its position as the go-to platform for skill-based real-money gaming.

The campaign features a powerful narrative, with Mr. Nawazuddin delivering the message “Zindagi me kuch bada karne ke liye bus khoon paseena ek nahi karna padta hai… but on BigCash, playing skill-based games is one of the best ways to achieve something big.” This messaging reflects the hard work, strategy, and dedication that BigCash players bring to their gaming experience. The collaboration captures the essence of individuals who, like Mr. Nawaz, come from modest beginnings but possess a fierce determination to succeed. The campaign’s centerpiece, including the TV commercials and media strategy, was conceptualized and executed by Green Giraffe Media Agency.

Celebrated for his compelling performances in Indian cinema, Mr. Nawazuddin Siddiqui brings authenticity, grit, and versatility—qualities that align perfectly with BigCash’s brand ethos. Expressing his excitement about the partnership, he said, “BigCash represents a new era in gaming—one that combines skill, strategy, and the thrill of competition. I’m excited to be part of this journey and connect with millions of gamers across the country who share my passion for winning.”

BigCash continues to lead the real money gaming space in India, offering popular games like poker, rummy, ludo, and fantasy cricket, while ensuring secure transactions, user safety, and fair play. With over 5 crore players and counting, the platform’s partnership with Nawazuddin Siddiqui marks a new chapter and underscores the app’s commitment to providing an engaging, high-quality gaming experience that appeals to both casual players and gaming enthusiasts alike.

As India’s real money gaming market continues to thrive, BigCash’s collaboration with Mr. Nawazuddin Siddiqui is set to deepen its connection with players, particularly in India’s heartland, while reinforcing its commitment to delivering an unmatched experience built on trust, skill, and fair play.

