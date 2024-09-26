Manushi Chhillar opened up about the campaign and expressed her pride of being associated with it and the brand.

Former Miss World Manushi Chhillar has been associated with the cosmetics brand Estee Lauder as its global brand ambassador for over a year. Now, as the festive season inches closer, the brand is celebrating India’s rich regional diversity through its festive campaign and has raked in the beauty queen turned actress as a muse for its Diwali campaign. Through this campaign, Manushi looks forward to bringing her own blend of tradition and modernity to Diwali, reflecting the ethos of Estee Lauder.

Manushi Chhillar joins the Diwali campaign of cosmetics brand Estee Lauder; deets inside

Manushi Chhillar expressed excitement on being chosen for the campaign. The actress shared how it highlights the joy of the season, celebrate the rituals that matter and how it focuses on taking time for self-care. “I feel proud to represent a brand that values inclusivity. For me, getting ready with Estée Lauder during Diwali is more than just a beauty routine; it symbolizes confidence and self-expression,” she shared.

Previously, Manushi Chhillar had opened up about her collaboration with Estee Lauder, and had revealed ‘manifesting’ about being its global brand ambassador. “When I was presented with the opportunity to be a Global Brand Ambassador, alongside the likes of Karlie Kloss, Ana de Armas, and Carolyn Murphy, I was beyond excited and honoured,” she had shared. Meanwhile, the brand too has shared its happiness about being associated with the actress and have insisted that she is a ‘perfect fit’ for them, who supports and believes in the same values.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Manushi Chhillar, who has often expressed her desire to do more of action films, is currently gearing for the release of the film Tehran, which will also star John Abraham in the lead role. She has a couple of other interesting projects in the pipeline, which will be announced soon.

Also Read: Manushi Chhillar’s elegant look at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s wedding function

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.