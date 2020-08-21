Bollywood Hungama

Sonakshi Sinha’s campaign Ab Bas leads to the arrest of a social media harasser

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Sonakshi Sinha has always been vocal about her opinions on online abuse and making social media a safe avenue for all. Recently after being subjected to extreme negativity, Sonakshi Sinha in association with Mission Josh, had launched a campaign called 'Ab Bas' to spread awareness on cyber security, impact of online harassment and legal options to deal with perpetrators.

Sonakshi Sinha’s campaign Ab Bas leads to an arrest, action against others underway

Sonakshi recently opened her comments section on Instagram and urged all to refrain from any sort of harassment, but despite multiple appeals, some users continued to abuse and threaten her. Post this, Mission Josh and Ritesh Bhatia from Cyber Baap helped in identifying the harassers and Sonakshi Sinha’s team approached Cyber Crime Branch Mumbai and FIR was filed against the perpetrators on August 14. Earlier today, 27-year-old Shashikant Jadhav from Aurangabad was arrested. Jadhav had not only been harassing Sonakshi but many others and action against other perpetrators is under way too.

Speaking on the developments, Sonakshi Sinha said, “I am immensely grateful to cyber crime branch Mumbai for taking prompt action and being so supportive. I took this step to report the culprits so that even others gather the courage to do the same. Ab Bas, we will not watch and allow online abuse happen to us or others. I am extremely glad to be part of a campaign like this to help as many people as I can, who have been subjected to online harassment."

Mansi and Vinav, founders of Mission Josh said, “We at Mission Josh believe in awareness with action. As the world is becoming more and more digital it’s important that we all become more responsible on what we see and do online. Watching someone abuse and not doing anything about it is equally wrong be it offline or online. So, let’s work together and make online world safer for children as well as women and men both.” Amit Tuli, member of Sonakshi Sinha’s team who initiated the proceedings said, “Our aim was to ensure the conversation around harassment translates into action, so that it deters many others. Today it’s the celebrities being threatened, tomorrow it could be any of us, and this chain needs to be broken.”

Mumbai Cyber Crime Branch has been working for Women’s safety to curb down online harassment for women and girls and wants to encourage more women and children to step forward instead of hesitating. Dr Rashmi Karandikar, DCP of Mumbai Cyber Crime Branch said, “We have arrested the accused. Mumbai police cyber cell continues to play a role in making internet a safe place. Also, women safety has always been our priority. Cyber bullying and cyber stalking is a punishable offence. And we all should work in the direction of making internet safe for all".

ALSO READ: Sonakshi Sinha talks about staying away from Twitter; takes a dig at Kangana Ranaut

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

