Last Updated 21.08.2020 | 5:40 PM IST

Sushant Singh Rajput’s family to hold global prayer meet on August 22, Shweta Singh Kirti urges fans to participate

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely passing has shocked the nation. As of now, the Central Bureau of Investigation has taken the case and will be conducting a probe. Meanwhile, his family has decided to hold a global prayer meet on August 22.

Sushant Singh Rajput's family to hold global prayer meet on August 22, Shweta Singh Kirti urges fans to participate

Shweta Singh Kirti, sister of Sushant, on Friday invited fans and wrote, "Feel free to register: https://prayforsushant.com #GayatriMantra4SSR Gayatri Mantra helps in purification. Let's all pray that the negativity is destroyed and God bestows us with the courage to fight for the right! #Warriors4SSR #JusticeForSSR #FaithInCBI #GlobalPrayers4SSR."

"#CBIInMumbai The whole world has relentlessly fought for CBI Enquiry and now it is the responsibility of CBI to uphold our trust in them, we have full faith that CBI will most definitely bring the truth out and justice will be served. #CBIForSSR," tweeted Shweta earlier.

CBI officials have reached Mumbai and have divided themselves into 5 teams in order to conduct a thorough investigation.

On August 19, the Supreme Court gave a go-ahead to CBI to probe Sushant’s death. The Central Bureau Of Investigation (CBI), on August 6, registered an FIR against six people including Rhea Chakraborty, Rhea's brother Showik Chakraborty, father Indrajit Chakraborty, mother Sandhya Chakraborty, house manager Samuel Miranda, and Shruti Modi. The charges leveled against the six of them are abetment to suicide, criminal conspiracy, theft, cheating, intimidation, wrongful restraint, or confinement, among others.

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14. He was found hanging at his Bandra apartment.

ALSO READ: Nitesh Tiwari says rumours of Sushant Singh Rajput being dropped out of Narayana and Sudha Murthy's biopic are baseless

