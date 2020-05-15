Anshula Kapoor's fundraising platform Fankind is coming up with unique ideas to raise funds for people in distress owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. Several Bollywood celebrities have been joining hands with Fankind to raise funds. Now, Sonakshi Sinha has teamed up with Fankind to auction her artwork. All the funds raised will be used to provide ration kits to daily wage workers.

Sonakshi Sinha took to Twitter to announce the same and even shared a video giving a glimpse into her art works. Sharing the video, she wrote, "Bid for Good! I have teamed up with @FankindOfficial to auction my art & help raise funds to provide ration kits to daily wage workers. There is something for everyone - digital prints, sketches & large canvas paintings. The highest bidder wins! https://bit.ly/FankindAuction"

I have teamed up with @FankindOfficial to auction my art & help raise funds to provide ration kits to daily wage workers. There is something for everyone - digital prints, sketches & large canvas paintings. The highest bidder wins! https://t.co/MrgsFnSvaZ pic.twitter.com/MquGf8zKPg — Sonakshi Sinha (@sonakshisinha) May 15, 2020



Sonakshi Sinha has been utilizing the lockdown to spend more time painting. The actress often shares pictures of her painting on her Instagram feed and will now auction them to raise funds for people who need help during these tough times.

Recently, Sonakshi Sinha's fans helped donate a large consignment of PPE Kits to Sardar Patel Hospital in Pune. She took to her Instagram to post a couple of pictures of the packed boxes.

