People have been donating generously to various funds for Coronavirus. One thing that most of the hospitals lack is PPE Kits that act as a shield in protecting the doctors, nurses and other frontliners in battling the deadly disease. The pandemic has resulting in a shortage of Personal Protective Equipment, but a lot of celebrities have been doing their best to provide these kits to the hospital.

Only recently, Sonakshi Sinha’s fans helped donate a large consignment of PPE kits to Sardar Patel Hospital in Pune. She took to her Instagram to post a couple of picture of the packed boxes with the caption, “All you lovely people! Heres the outcome of us coming together for our #CoronaWarriors!!! Thank you SO much for your trust and generosity!!! A large consignment of top grade PPE material is leaving the factory for Sardar Patel Hospital, #Pune right now Let’s continue to protect our frontline medicos together shall we?!? (To donate go to www.tring.co.in/sonakshi-sinha) This made my day, and im sure it’ll make yours too!! LOTS of love and thanks again ???????????? @mundramanish @atulkasbekar @tringindia”

Sonakshi Sinha’s fans have clearly won our hearts with this gesture of theirs.

