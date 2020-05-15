Tulsi Kumar and Darshan Raval are celebrated names in the music industry. Tulsi Kumar is known for giving back to back Chartbuster hits in her career has numerous songs to her credit including 'Soch Na Sake', 'Tera Ban Jaunga', 'O Saki Saki', 'Enni Soni', 'Tum Jo Aaye' among others. Darshan Raval. on the other hand, became a household name with the blockbuster success of 'Chogada' and 'Kamariya', followed by other hits like 'Odhani' and 'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga' among others. As the country goes through a challenging time, singers Tulsi Kumar and Darshan Raval hope to lift people's spirits with their brand new single titled 'Tere Naal'.

'Tere Naal', a soulful song about love and longing is their first collaboration together. It is a song about two people who want to be together but are forced to stay apart due to circumstances beyond their control. The song is presented by the biggest and most successful recording house in the country, T-Series.

Composed by Darshan Raval, with lyrics by Gurpreet Saini and Gautum Sharma, 'Tere Naal' is an expression of pure and innocent emotions, which the makers guarantee will resonate with audiences across the country. Going the extra mile, Tulsi Kumar and Darshan Raval have recorded and shot the track from their respective homes in Delhi and Mumbai, amidst lockdown.

Talking about the song, Tulsi Kumar says, “This is my first collaboration with Darshan Raval and I do feel our voices work together very well. Darshan has also done an amazing job on the composition, keeping my vocal texture and tone in mind, which is a huge plus. This is a collaboration both our fans have been asking for, they’ve wanted us to work together for the longest time and it’s finally happened. I have a very positive feeling about this beautiful number.”

She adds, “I’ve done a lot of songs in my career, but I’ve never worked on a song this way, under such circumstances. The making of this song has made me very independent and it will always remain special to me.”

While the singers recorded and shot the song in their respective homes, owing to the current lockdown situation, they both consider it a memorable and enriching experience as two cities and two artists came together for this collaboration.

Points out Darshan, “It was amazing working on this song and it will be something I will remember for the rest of my life. While one would expect there to be delays because of the current situation, I have to give credit to Tulsi because she recorded and shot it amazingly within a limited time frame. This is an actual collaboration where Tulsi and I were involved at every stage and worked really hard on every aspect, right from its creation to its final output.”

Says T-Series head honcho Bhushan Kumar, “The lockdown has made all of us appreciate the finer things in life and count our blessings. I’m confident that Tere Naal will resonate with everyone at this time, as there is a lot of innocence and purity in this song that people will relate to.”

Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series presents ‘Tere Naal’.