A couple of days ago, Sonakshi Sinha triggered engagement rumours after she posted a picture of her flaunting a ring with a huge diamond on it. She captioned it, “BIG day for me!!! One of my biggest dreams is coming truuuue… and i cant wait to share it with YOUUUU Cant believe it was SO EZI!!!!” In the picture, Sonakshi was seen leaning on a man but had cropped out his face.

Sonakshi Sinha steps into the world of entrepreneurship as she launches her brand SOEZI

On Wednesday, after much speculation ranging from engagement music videos to brand promotions, the actress has let out the secret. Sonakshi has launched her own brand of press-on nails. She shared a video of the same and wrote, “Ladies… are you ready to take over Hot Girl Summer and #NAILIT with me???? @itssoezi.” In the video, Sonakshi shows a range of beautiful nails of different shades.

In another post, she wrote, “Ok ok, i think ive teased you enough!! Lots of hints were dropped and not a single lie was told! Big day for me because im launching my very own brand SOEZI @itssoezi… every girls one stop shop for amazing nails, all day everyday!!! One of my biggest dreams coming true because finally i step into the world of entrepreneurship!! and i couldn’t wait to share it with YOU!! And lastly I was actually just flaunting my new love - my @itssoezi NAILS in the pictures… what did you think??? Hahahaha love you guys! Thank you for the immense support always".

On the work front, Sonakshi has some interesting films in the pipeline including Double XL and Kakudas. She will also be making her OTT debut this year with the Amazon Prime Video series Dahaad. As per reports, she has also been roped in play one of the leads in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s web series Heeramandi which will be streamed on Netflix.

