Salman Khan sends out heartfelt condolences to Aayush Sharma and family

Bollywood News
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Just yesterday, we had reported that Bollywood actor Aayush Sharma’s grandfather politician Pandit Sukh Ram had passed away. The veteran politician’s demise came after the 95-year-old’s health deteriorated. In fact, Aayush had taken to social media to talk about the same saying, “With a very heavy heart I bid farewell to my beloved Dadaji Pandit Sukh Ram Sharma. Even though you're gone, I know you'll always be with me, guiding me, looking over me and blessing me like you always do. Rest in peace dadaji, you will be dearly missed.”

Now, reaching out to brother-in-law Aayush was none other than Salman Khan who took to his Instagram saying, “Sending my heartfelt condolences to Ayush and his entire family on the loss of his grandfather Shri Sukhram Ji today. #RIP”


For the uninitiated, Aayush Sharma’s grandfather was airlifted to Delhi last weekend after his health started deteriorating after allegedly suffering a brain stroke. A day ago, rumours of his demise started doing the rounds on the internet but Aayush had taken to the media to quash these rumours.

Also Read: Aayush Sharma bereaved, grandfather of Salman Khan’s brother-in-law passes away

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

