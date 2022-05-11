comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 11.05.2022 | 8:11 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Jayeshbhai Jordaar Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Dhaakad Anek Major Janhit Mein Jaari
follow us on

Jubin Nautiyal pens an open letter to Believe for spreading fake news

Bollywood News
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

T-Series’ talent Jubin Nautiyal clears the air and pens an open letter to the CEO of Believe over spreading misinformation in their e-mailers on signing the versatile singer and including him under their talent pool.

Jubin Nautiyal pens an open letter to Believe for spreading fake news

Jubin Nautiyal pens an open letter to Believe for spreading fake news

In the letter, Jubin Nautiyal mentions, “This news is not only false, misleading but a deliberate misrepresentation on your part to the trade, distributing partners and the general public. This sort of cheap publicity stunt at my behest to gain some mileage by a company of your stature is absolutely not acceptable. I have also been advised to point out that this act on your part amounts to misappropriation of my personality rights as well as tortious interference with my contracts.”

He further adds, “Please be informed I am still an exclusive artist with T-Series and have not signed any contract with Believe and would like you to immediately withdraw these emails and issue a clarification to all the distribution partners to whom this email has been sent and also issue a public statement and apology to this effect.”

ALSO READ: Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series brings you the soulful track ‘O Aasmanwale’ starring Jubin Nautiyal and Neha Khan

Tags : , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Box Office Clash: Cirkus, Ganapath, and…

T-Series and Reliance Entertainment's…

Ranveer Singh becomes the first Indian actor…

Ranveer Singh's Jayeshbhai Jordaar's revised…

Elizabeth Olsen responds to criticism -…

Lily James, Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Himesh…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2022 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification