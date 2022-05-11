T-Series’ talent Jubin Nautiyal clears the air and pens an open letter to the CEO of Believe over spreading misinformation in their e-mailers on signing the versatile singer and including him under their talent pool.

Jubin Nautiyal pens an open letter to Believe for spreading fake news

In the letter, Jubin Nautiyal mentions, “This news is not only false, misleading but a deliberate misrepresentation on your part to the trade, distributing partners and the general public. This sort of cheap publicity stunt at my behest to gain some mileage by a company of your stature is absolutely not acceptable. I have also been advised to point out that this act on your part amounts to misappropriation of my personality rights as well as tortious interference with my contracts.”

He further adds, “Please be informed I am still an exclusive artist with T-Series and have not signed any contract with Believe and would like you to immediately withdraw these emails and issue a clarification to all the distribution partners to whom this email has been sent and also issue a public statement and apology to this effect.”

