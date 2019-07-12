Bollywood Hungama
Taapsee Pannu takes a jibe at Kangana Ranaut and Rangoli Chandel?

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Taapsee Pannu is all set and raring to go to impress us with her next, Saand Ki Aankh with Bhumi Pednekar. The duo is playing Indian’s first sharp shooters and have aged on screen for their characters. Varun Dhawan took to Twitter to praise the makers of this film and that led to an exchange between him and Taapsee on the micro blogging site.

While Varun commented on director Tushar Hiranandani’s status and wrote, “Proud of you Tushar. Bringing real Indian heroes on the big screen. Best dadis”. Taapsee was in a fun mood as she replied, “Arre Varun but u have not written our names y no appreciation for us ??? Why why why?”


This was a reference to Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel who confronted Varun on Twitter after he had tweeted Judgementall Hai Kyas trailer and asked why was Kangana’s name not included in the tweet.

Varun had commeted, “What a mast trailer. Amazing lead and supporting cast backed by some great writting.Looks like alot of fun #JudgementallHaiKyaTrailer” to which Rangoli had said, “Kangana ka bhi naam likh dete sir!! Wo bhi kisi ko bachi hai usne bhi mehnat ki hai !!!”

Varun had quickly pacified her by saying, “Loving everyone from satish sir, Hussain,raj and specially Kangana aur lead cast ka wohi matlab tha maam . Best wishes.”

New notification